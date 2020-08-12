IMG_1043

10th August – Get Cereal Monday’s with Imogen and Portia

Get Cereal Monday’s with Imogen and Portia. Today we talked about if we keep our tomato sauce in the cupboard or the fridge, we also had a interview with a great musician called Lucas, we also read out love letters to a tree, talking about sights all around Melbourne which we decided to talk about the Flinders street Photo Booth, we also talked about local travel around Victoria.

Playlist

  1. Dancing in the Moonlight - Toploader
  2. Ocean Drive - Duke Dumont
  3. Love my way - The Psychedelic Furs
  4. Big girls don’t cry - Fergie
  5. Mr Prism - Psychedelic Porn crumpets
  6. Wake me up before you go - Wham!
  7. Another small adventure - Chantal Kreviazuk

August 12th 2020
