14/01/2020 Graveyard Shift
Mixcloud post of graveyard shift recording:
Playlist
- Let me be - Alnitak kid
- Saturday - De La Soul
- claim 2 fame - mndsgn
- I ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
- Cosmic Perpective - mndsgn
- defeated no more - disclosure feat ed macfarlane
- ya own way - mndsgn
- alive - skomes
- monitor - virtua fusion
- goodmood - virtua fusion
- summer 98 - unibeat
- night planet - virtua fusion
- palms - roman
- need you - unibeat
- west coast - roman
- echoes - TEK.LUN
- LOVE - Roman
- The crusade - TEK.LUN
- TELEFON - SKOMES
- live out your life - TEK.LUN
- Celebrate - Aritus
- Beat 1 - Esco beats
- Dusk - Aritus feat Dan Mason
- Roll - The internet
- omen - disclosure feat Sam smith
- magnets - disclosure feat lorde
- white noise - disclosure feat alunageorge
- everything is nice - coldrip
- only - nine inch nails
- things are pretty good - coldrip
- love will tear us apart - joy divison
- pow - coldrip
- blue monday - new order
- dead souls - joy divison
- no one knows - queens of the stone age
- I'm shaken - Jack White
- Regular John - queens of the stone age
- sixteen saltines - jack white
- mumbai masala - ra ra raj
- eleven - FRAANCIS
- Slumdog illionaire - ra ra raj
- icarus - yeo
- satya - ra ra raj
- NASA - NYLTCK
- Newland - Walla C
- she - NYLTCK
- zeca - walla c
- if its the beaches - dean jackson
- jzzy - walla c
- slice of life - dean jackson
- communication breakdown - Led zeppelin
- never alone - dean jackson
- witchcraft - wolfmother
- lithium - nirvana
- little red corvette - prince
- dimension - wolfmother
- crosstown traffic - jimi hendrix
- I'm designer - queens of the stone age
- guess it's all over - mndsgn
Jitan Chander
January 14th 2020Read more by Jitan Chander
