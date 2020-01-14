graveyardlogo.jpg

14/01/2020 Graveyard Shift

14/01/2020 Graveyard Shift. Night radio 2am to 6am.

Mixcloud post of graveyard shift recording:

Playlist

  1. Let me be - Alnitak kid
  2. Saturday - De La Soul
  3. claim 2 fame - mndsgn
  4. I ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
  5. Cosmic Perpective - mndsgn
  6. defeated no more - disclosure feat ed macfarlane
  7. ya own way - mndsgn
  8. alive - skomes
  9. monitor - virtua fusion
  10. goodmood - virtua fusion
  11. summer 98 - unibeat
  12. night planet - virtua fusion
  13. palms - roman
  14. need you - unibeat
  15. west coast - roman
  16. echoes - TEK.LUN
  17. LOVE - Roman
  18. The crusade - TEK.LUN
  19. TELEFON - SKOMES
  20. live out your life - TEK.LUN
  21. Celebrate - Aritus
  22. Beat 1 - Esco beats
  23. Dusk - Aritus feat Dan Mason
  24. Roll - The internet
  25. omen - disclosure feat Sam smith
  26. magnets - disclosure feat lorde
  27. white noise - disclosure feat alunageorge
  28. everything is nice - coldrip
  29. only - nine inch nails
  30. things are pretty good - coldrip
  31. love will tear us apart - joy divison
  32. pow - coldrip
  33. blue monday - new order
  34. dead souls - joy divison
  35. no one knows - queens of the stone age
  36. I'm shaken - Jack White
  37. Regular John - queens of the stone age
  38. sixteen saltines - jack white
  39. mumbai masala - ra ra raj
  40. eleven - FRAANCIS
  41. Slumdog illionaire - ra ra raj
  42. icarus - yeo
  43. satya - ra ra raj
  44. NASA - NYLTCK
  45. Newland - Walla C
  46. she - NYLTCK
  47. zeca - walla c
  48. if its the beaches - dean jackson
  49. jzzy - walla c
  50. slice of life - dean jackson
  51. communication breakdown - Led zeppelin
  52. never alone - dean jackson
  53. witchcraft - wolfmother
  54. lithium - nirvana
  55. little red corvette - prince
  56. dimension - wolfmother
  57. crosstown traffic - jimi hendrix
  58. I'm designer - queens of the stone age
  59. guess it's all over - mndsgn
Jitan Chander

January 14th 2020
