1700 and C31 Need You!

1700 is creating a special video to save C31!

We are calling on a favour from all current and former crew members and hosts, along with musicians that have performed, interviewed and featured on 1700 over the last 14 years.

On 30 June 2020, the Federal Government intends to switch off Community TV in Australia for good. With only two community stations left on the scene: Melbourne’s C31 and Adelaide’s C44, it is more important than even to keep community TV alive.

Throughout C31’s partnership with 1700, C31 has given thousands of emerging media practitioners and musicians the opportunity to get their start in the industry. Providing the facilities and the platform for local musicians to broadcast live performances and music videos.

C31 has also long been a vital partner and supporter of RMTV and SYN and has been 1700’s home since it first premiered in 2006. We are incredibly grateful for C31’s constant support, so we are coming together as a community to save this important platform.

We need you to send us a 10-15 second video, explaining why your experience on 1700/community television was important to you, and why it should continue for many years to come. Please email expressions of interest to [email protected] and we will reply with the Dropbox link to submit your video.

From the 1700 Team.