Our 20 Cents – LAST EVER SHOW!

Our 20 Cents
Listen to Episode

Our 20 cents is a show all about opinions, advice and the latest topical news – But after 13 weeks, Our 20 Cents is finished! The last show is a bit of a variety show including unpopular opinions and memorable moments from this season.

 

Playlist

  1. Man I feel like a women! - Shania Twain
  2. So Good - Zara Larson
  3. Im Stuck - Noah Cyrus
  4. Survivor - Destinys Child
  5. Dancing In The Moonlight - TopLoader
  6. Whats your flava - Craig David
  7. Say A Prayer For Me - RUFUS
  8. Super Ego - Disclosure
  9. Anywhere - Dillion Francis
itsaimeecraig

July 13th 2017
