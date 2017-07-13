Our 20 Cents – LAST EVER SHOW!
Our 20 cents is a show all about opinions, advice and the latest topical news – But after 13 weeks, Our 20 Cents is finished! The last show is a bit of a variety show including unpopular opinions and memorable moments from this season.
Playlist
- Man I feel like a women! - Shania Twain
- So Good - Zara Larson
- Im Stuck - Noah Cyrus
- Survivor - Destinys Child
- Dancing In The Moonlight - TopLoader
- Whats your flava - Craig David
- Say A Prayer For Me - RUFUS
- Super Ego - Disclosure
- Anywhere - Dillion Francis