2020-21 Victorian State Budget: What’s in it for young people?

The 2020-21 Victorian State Budget was announced today and features an extraordinary amount of spending on infrastructure, mental health and education.

Reporters Bec Jordan and Millie Spencer spoke to Youth Affairs Council CEO Katherine Ellis about what is in the budget for young people.

Youth Affairs Council CEO Katherine Ellis

Bec Jordan and Millie Spencer

November 24th 2020
