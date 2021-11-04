2021 CBAA Community Radio Awards: Excellence in Training Finalist!

With more than 30 categories and 320 entries, the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia Community Radio Awards celebrate innovation, perseverance, and community champions within our sector. We are beyond excited to be nominated as a finalist for the 2021 awards for Excellence in Training for our Online Induction training. Our Induction class combines our previous training in radio, content, video, media law, and editing. Participants go to air at SYN only one week after Induction, on our Fresh Air program.

Jon Bisset, CEO, CBAA, said, “We congratulate all of our finalists and the hundreds of staff and volunteers that have worked tirelessly on these initiatives. Their entries demonstrated the excellence that community radio strives to achieve. All entries were of a high standard, which made it difficult for our judges! We look forward to announcing our winners throughout December, with our major awards – the Tony Staley Award and Michael Law award – to be announced at our Conference, 22-24 March 2022 in Cairns.”