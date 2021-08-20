Film 101

SYN Podcasts

The 2021 MIFF Shorts Award Winners

page-image

Words By Arnel Duracak

With the 69th MIFF concluding this Sunday, it is fitting to end the festival on a high following the adjustments MIFF has had to make to its program and structure given Victoria’s recent lockdowns. That high comes in the form of the MIFF Shorts Winners for 2021 in what has been a stellar year for short films and their filmmakers.

Now in its 60th anniversary, the prestigious MIFF short film competition has seen eight out of the 80 short films in the program, receive awards from esteemed jury members Osman Faruqi (award-winning journalist), Natalie Erika James (writer/director), and Alexandra Burke (industry expert). Alongside the awards, MIFF has announced that the recipients of the MIFF Shorts Awards were rewarded with more than $63,000 in prizes.

The awards and their winners in question are as follows:

  1. City of Melbourne Grand Prix for Best Short Film goes to Roman Hodel for The Game
  2. Film Victoria Erwin Rado Award for Best Australian Short Film goes to Brietta Hague for Baltasar
  3. Award for Emerging Australian Filmmaker goes to Jordan Giusti for Reptile
  4. Award for Best Fiction Short Film goes to Zou Jing for Lili Alone
  5. Award for Best Documentary Short Film goes to Audrey Jean-Baptiste and Maxime Jean-Baptiste for Listen to the Beat of Our Images
  6. Award for Best Animation Short Film goes to Matisse Gonzalez for Gravedad
  7. Award for Best Experimental Short Film goes to Simon Liu for Happy Valley
  8. Blackmagic Award for Best Cinematography in a Short Film goes to Akinola Davies Jr for Lizard

Shorts Programmer, Mia Falstein-Rush, said of the films, “What an incredible and competitive line-up of films nominated for the awards this year”, adding “I’m thrilled with the selection by the jury for the awards – some tough decisions in there, but I think they have made the winning filmmakers across the globe extremely happy”.

The winning films are now available to view as part of a Best MIFF Shorts package which is screening on MIFF Play across Australia until Sunday the 22nd of August.

Tickets for the Best MIFF Shorts package can be found here.

Contributors

Arnel Duracak

Arnie

August 20th 2021
Read more by Arnie
Category: , , , , , ,
Topics: , , ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Film 101

THE ICE ROAD
Film 101
Film 101

The Ice Road: A Messy But Fun Action-Thriller

Screener provided by Rialto Distribution Words By Arnel Duracak “…The Ice Road is much more enjoyable than it has any right to be” […]

page-image
Film 101
Film 101

The 69th MIFF Revised

Words By Arnel Duracak With the restrictions from Melbourne’s recent lockdown — which saw the closure of cinemas across Victoria for almost two […]

image9
Film 101
Film 101

Old: The Closest Thing We’ll Have To A Shyamalan Comedy

Screener provided by Universal Pictures Words By Arnel Duracak “Old is another film that reminds audiences that Shyamalan isn’t stopping for anyone” Having […]

Related Content

3F06AD37-6C98-4353-8752-DC62426FA0FE
Untitled design
Spotlight

FILM REVIEW: Jungle Cruise

NINEDAYS_2211.NEF
Film 101
Film 101

Nine Days: A Sci-Fi Drama With A Committed Cast, That Is Too Caught Up In Its Own Ambition

page-image
Film 101
Film 101

Looking Ahead To The 69th Annual MIFF And What’s On Offer