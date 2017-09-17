21/08/17

ed81f285-a9b3-4622-b713-ff8196a757d4_

Playlist

  1. Viva la Vida - Coldplay
  2. Enough - Delta Goodrem ft Gizzle
  3. Love - Lana Del Ray
  4. Geronimo - Sheppard
  5. Chandelier - Sia
  6. Simulation - Tkay Maidza
  7. Don't Let Me Be Yours - Zara Larsson
  8. Closer - The Chainsmokers ft Halsey

September 17th 2017
Read more by Nathan Higgins
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport