$300M Revamp for Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium is due to receive a major series of redevelopments, aiming to replace disused rail yards with an inclusive public space.

Reporter Vasiliki Raptis takes a look at the $300 million plan to upgrade the area.

Vasiliki Raptis

Nicolas Zoumboulis

March 6th 2018
