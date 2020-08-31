On Air
31st August – Get Cereal Monday’s with Imogen and Portia
Get Cereal Monday’s with Imogen and Portia talked today about the Limelight Studio, what TV/Movies we are watching in lockdown, travel to Beechworth and we also read out the audience love letters to a tree.
Playlist
- Tulips - Elsie Lange
- Grievous Bodily Calm - Mosaic
- Bittersweet - Lianne La Havas
- If It Was Me - Black Rock Band
- Identical - Phoenix
- I’m doing it - E^ST
- 14 Steps to be a better you - Lime Cordial
- Tommy’s Party - Peach Pit
