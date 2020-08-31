IMG_1043

31st August – Get Cereal Monday’s with Imogen and Portia

Get Cereal Monday’s with Imogen and Portia talked today about the Limelight Studio, what TV/Movies we are watching in lockdown, travel to Beechworth and we also read out the audience love letters to a tree.

Playlist

  1. Tulips - Elsie Lange
  2. Grievous Bodily Calm - Mosaic
  3. Bittersweet - Lianne La Havas
  4. If It Was Me - Black Rock Band
  5. Identical - Phoenix
  6. I’m doing it - E^ST
  7. 14 Steps to be a better you - Lime Cordial
  8. Tommy’s Party - Peach Pit

August 31st 2020
