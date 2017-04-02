Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Victorian Youth Summit: young voices cry for change

Around 400 young people attended the Victorian Parliament’s inaugural Youth Summit at Melbourne’s MCG on Friday. 

Panorama reporters Alain Nygugen and Dona Malaish caught the passionate voices crying out for change and kicking off National Youth Week.

Caroline Tung

April 2nd 2017
