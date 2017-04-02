SYN 90.7
Victorian Youth Summit: young voices cry for change
Around 400 young people attended the Victorian Parliament’s inaugural Youth Summit at Melbourne’s MCG on Friday.
Panorama reporters Alain Nygugen and Dona Malaish caught the passionate voices crying out for change and kicking off National Youth Week.
[Feature image: Raise Youth Voice ]
Caroline Tung
April 2nd 2017Read more by Caroline Tung
Category: Audio, News and Commentary
Tags: national youth week, panorama, syn 90.7fm, victoria youth summit
More by Panorama
World happiness report: Where does Australia sit and how do we get happy?
March 20th, 2017 was International Day of Happiness, as proposed by Chairman and CEO of Illien Global Public Benefit Corporation and former […]
Youtube’s restricted mode a cause of concern for LGBTIQ youth mental health
A recent backlash by Youtube users surrounding pro-LGBTIQ content that is hidden when restricted mode is activated has prompted Youtube to apologize. […]
Non-dairy milk products stir proposed change to milk labelling
A proposed change to labeling of non-dairy milk products has been raised by the dairy industry. Panorama reporter Kasia Kosidlo spoke to Dairy […]