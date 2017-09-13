SYN 90.7
7 Fears We Have Ahead of The Bachelor Finale Week
So we’ve been avoiding spoilers like The Plague and FINALLY the time has come to learn who will capture Matty J’s heart. Here’s 7 thoughts that have been messing with our brains as we have finally arrived at Finale Week:
1. Tara won’t be picked as The Winner
Please, Qween Tara, bring this home and seal the deal on Bachie’s deal and don’t make this a Nikki 2.0. The producers fooled us once, now it’s time to make Australia proud.
2. Tara will lose but WON’T be the next Bachelorette
It’ll be an injustice to society. Give the people what she deserves!
3. This week will be an absolute snore fest while we await Sophie Monk’s season
Let’s face it, since Channel Ten revealed the promos for next week’s female-led counterpart, we can’t wait to wrap up this season and see some hilarity.
4. Someone gets engaged
Really?! Is this some reality TV checkbox we’re now destined to tick by following our US neighbours’ footprints?
5. No one gets engaged
Let a girl or guy dream. Or at least let us revel in the newly fabricated relationship until their contractually obligated fling has seen out its days.
6. We run out of sustenance
God forbid the DRAMAHHH is lacking for the Finale Week viewing party, or someone forgets the cheese platter, or we forget to print off the Bachie Bingo Board at work.
7. There’s a power outage
What’s the point of watching Bachie without social commentary, amirite?
