AUSSIE

ALBUM: MOD CON – Modern Convenience

TRACKS:

  • Max Quinn – The Backyard
  • Paradise Club – Away
  • Eliza Hull – Hard Way
  • Oaks – Losing Breath (ft. Matt Doherty)
  • The Harpoons – Amaro
  • Indy Stanton – Small Talk
  • Haiku Hands – Jupiter
  • The Lulu Raes – Things Change

kali uchis

INTERNATIONAL

ALBUM: Kali Uchis – Isolation

TRACKS:

  • State Champs – Dead and Gone
  • Sudan Archives – Nont For Sale
  • Woes – HLB2
  • LION BABE – The Wave (ft. Leikeli47)
  • Father John Misty – Disappointing Diamonds are the Rarest of Them All
  • Lykkie Li – Hard Rain
  • Gallant – Gentleman
  • Dojo Cat – Morning Light

May 2nd 2018
