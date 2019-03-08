Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 2

February 8th 2019

Your funky Friday team – Bel, Demi and Sarah – had a blast on today’s show and we hope enjoyed it too! If you have any random challenge suggestions, feel free to send them through on our Facebook or Instagram page @GetCereal and the girls will give one a crack and let you know how it goes during next week’s show!

Big thanks to Luke from Sticky Institute for coming into the studio to chat to us about zines and The Festival of the Photocopier Zine Fair 2019

–No bookings required

–Free event

–Wheelchair accessible

–Comics, perzines, cookzines, music zines and every other kind of zine imaginable will be there!!

There are so many reasons to head down to Trades Hall in Carlton this weekend for this awesome event. We hope to see you there!

Dance and electronic DJ and producer, Planète, also came into the studio to share his new single ‘Hidden Shade’ and to talk all things festivals, playing live, and stopping uni to focus on his music. Give this a listen if you missed the interview or if you just wanna hear it again!

Here are the awesome tracks we spun by some talented artists. Be sure to show them some love!

Soaked – BENE

Somewhere Else – Maz Green

Message in the Sand – Teenage Dads

Pressure to Party – Julia Jacklin

Strange Power – Arbes

Something Tells Me – MEG MAC

Low Grade Buzz – Huntly

Bring Me Home – G Flip

Chippy Packet Respirator – Easy Browns

Drive – Charlotte Cardin

Levels – Rebecca Hatch

Fall – Dulcie

Hold My Girl – George Ezra

Like I Remember You – Vera Blue

Smoking Ceremony – Skinnyfish, B2m, Birdz, Tasman Keith

Nobody’s Home – Mallrat, Basenji

GREENGREENGREEN – Chase Atlantic

377 – Piss Factory

Apple – Julia Michaels

2021 – Vampire Weekend

Hidden Shade – Planète

Mr Right – Travalley

Juice – Lizzo

Love Is Heartbreak – Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird

