SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 2
February 8th 2019
Your funky Friday team – Bel, Demi and Sarah – had a blast on today’s show and we hope enjoyed it too! If you have any random challenge suggestions, feel free to send them through on our Facebook or Instagram page @GetCereal and the girls will give one a crack and let you know how it goes during next week’s show!
Big thanks to Luke from Sticky Institute for coming into the studio to chat to us about zines and The Festival of the Photocopier Zine Fair 2019
–No bookings required
–Free event
–Wheelchair accessible
–Comics, perzines, cookzines, music zines and every other kind of zine imaginable will be there!!
There are so many reasons to head down to Trades Hall in Carlton this weekend for this awesome event. We hope to see you there!
Dance and electronic DJ and producer, Planète, also came into the studio to share his new single ‘Hidden Shade’ and to talk all things festivals, playing live, and stopping uni to focus on his music. Give this a listen if you missed the interview or if you just wanna hear it again!
Here are the awesome tracks we spun by some talented artists. Be sure to show them some love!
Soaked – BENE
Somewhere Else – Maz Green
Message in the Sand – Teenage Dads
Pressure to Party – Julia Jacklin
Strange Power – Arbes
Something Tells Me – MEG MAC
Low Grade Buzz – Huntly
Bring Me Home – G Flip
Chippy Packet Respirator – Easy Browns
Drive – Charlotte Cardin
Levels – Rebecca Hatch
Fall – Dulcie
Hold My Girl – George Ezra
Like I Remember You – Vera Blue
Smoking Ceremony – Skinnyfish, B2m, Birdz, Tasman Keith
Nobody’s Home – Mallrat, Basenji
GREENGREENGREEN – Chase Atlantic
377 – Piss Factory
Apple – Julia Michaels
2021 – Vampire Weekend
Hidden Shade – Planète
Mr Right – Travalley
Juice – Lizzo
Love Is Heartbreak – Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird
