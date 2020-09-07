On Air
7th September – Get Cereal Monday with Imogen and Portia
Get Cereal Monday’s with Imogen and Portia. Today we talked about if we usually eat cake or pastries, St. Kilda Penguin Colony, what has suppressed us about lockdown, Cathedral Ranges State Park we also had Callum one of our audience read out there love letters to a tree live on air and Imogen and Portia also read out their love letters to a tree
Playlist
- UNITED GIRLS ROCK’N’ROLL CLUB - CHAI & Hinds
- Somewhere - Elme
- Under the hood - Two People
- Your Girl Pho - Surrender
- Albury-Wodonga - Private Function
- We Sing - Kutcha Edwards
- Lavender - Disclosure
- Kings & Queens - Ava Max
