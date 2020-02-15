Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia – Season 1 Episode 3

Friday 14th February 2020

Today Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia had a interview with Mijo Biscan and we also had a interview with Iva from Kiwi Fest. Today we also had the Do’s and don’ts of travelling, our buzzfeed quiz, our favourite Valentine’s Day tv/Movie couples. We also played a game of would you rather pancakes or cereal for breakfast, we also talked about what we were doing on Valentine’s Day