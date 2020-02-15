On Air
Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia – Season 1 Episode 3
Friday 14th February 2020
Today Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia had a interview with Mijo Biscan and we also had a interview with Iva from Kiwi Fest. Today we also had the Do’s and don’ts of travelling, our buzzfeed quiz, our favourite Valentine’s Day tv/Movie couples. We also played a game of would you rather pancakes or cereal for breakfast, we also talked about what we were doing on Valentine’s Day
Playlist
- Party in the USA - Miley Cyrus
- Rescue me - OneRepublic
- Castles - Freya Ridings
- Choir - Guy Sebastian
- Don’t call me up - Mabel
- Accidentally in love - Counting crows
- Graveyard - Halsey
- Love someone - Jason Mraz
- Between you and I - Kita Alexander
- Walking on sunshine - Katrina and the waves
- My girl - The temptations
- Love me like you do - Ellie Goulding
- You’re still the one - Paul Canning
- Love story - Taylor Swift
- You don’t love me - True Vibenation
- Leaving - Chitra
- Great dividing range - The Gooch Palms
- We’ve got the numbers - Mijo Biscan
- Addicted to the sunshine - Lime Cordiale
- Everything I live for - La Roux
- Let’s be friends - Carly Rae Jepsen
- Life is a game of changing - DMAs
