IMG_1043

On Air

Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia – Season 1 Episode 3

2A5A2B50-AE75-4071-938E-04079CAFB0EF

Friday 14th February 2020

Today Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia had a interview with Mijo Biscan and we also had a interview with Iva from Kiwi Fest. Today we also had the Do’s and don’ts of travelling, our buzzfeed quiz, our favourite Valentine’s Day tv/Movie couples. We also played a game of would you rather pancakes or cereal for breakfast, we also talked about what we were doing on Valentine’s Day

 

Playlist

  1. Party in the USA - Miley Cyrus
  2. Rescue me - OneRepublic
  3. Castles - Freya Ridings
  4. Choir - Guy Sebastian
  5. Don’t call me up - Mabel
  6. Accidentally in love - Counting crows
  7. Graveyard - Halsey
  8. Love someone - Jason Mraz
  9. Between you and I - Kita Alexander
  10. Walking on sunshine - Katrina and the waves
  11. My girl - The temptations
  12. Love me like you do - Ellie Goulding
  13. You’re still the one - Paul Canning
  14. Love story - Taylor Swift
  15. You don’t love me - True Vibenation
  16. Leaving - Chitra
  17. Great dividing range - The Gooch Palms
  18. We’ve got the numbers - Mijo Biscan
  19. Addicted to the sunshine - Lime Cordiale
  20. Everything I live for - La Roux
  21. Let’s be friends - Carly Rae Jepsen
  22. Life is a game of changing - DMAs

February 15th 2020
Read more by Portia Horsfall
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Get Cereal

404CC708-B462-4A35-9B9C-66BEBF9F2AC4
IMG_1043
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Friday’s Season 1 Episode 2

Friday 7th February 2020 Get cereal Friday’s talked about the pros and cons of Apple VS Samsung, we had a buzz feed […]

F3FE92B5-7EA5-4049-9345-0251B54B102C
IMG_1043
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Monday’s with Jitan, Jacob and Chris – Season 1 Episode 2

Monday 3rd February 2020    

0BEDB209-7E83-4646-AF84-A2DB4CF90B89
IMG_1043
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Friday’s with Ryan and Portia – Season 1 Episode 1

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport