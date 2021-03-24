ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 8 + PLAYLIST (23/03/21)

Time for an exciting APN double interview feature! Listen to our interviews with glitch pop artist, LÂLKA, and bedroom hip-hop and R&B musician, Oshua, about their latest EP and single but we the APN team have discussions about Raya and the Last Dragon and Avatar Studios in store for you too.

This aired on 23/03/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Featuring a lot of fresh, hip hop tracks on last night’s (23/03/21) playlist! Our top picks this week are embxrs, JESSI … Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

