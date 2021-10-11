Friday On My Mind – Episode 1

The first ever episode of Friday On My Mind!

An overview of Rock ‘n’ Roll in Australia from 1960 to 1969.

Track listing:

The Thunderbirds – Wild Weekend (1960)

Betty McQuade – Midnight Bus (1962)

Colin Cook – Put Me Down (1964)

The Lee-Dalls – “Storm” (1961)

The Denvermen – “Avalon Stomp” (1963)

The Atlantics – “Bombora” (1963)

Laurie Allen And Bobby Bright – “I Belong With You” (1964)

The Easybeats – “She’s So Fine” (1965)

Billy Thorpe And The Aztecs – “Poison Ivy” (1964)

The Spinning Wheels – “I’ve Got My Mojo Working” (1964)

Toni McCann – “My Baby” (1965)

The Throb – “The Fortune Teller” (1966)

The Masters Apprentices – “Living In A Child’s Dream” (1967)

The Wild Cherries – “That’s Life” (1967)

James Taylor Move – “Still I Can Go On” (1967)

Russell Morris – “The Real Thing” (1969)