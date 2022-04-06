On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – EPISODE 3-4 + PLAYLIST (6/04/22)
Episode 4 marks the second half of the final Nervous Nellies season! See below for a podcast of the episode, a playlist embed of the songs aired and the full setlist.
Tune into SYN each Wednesday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
April 6th 2022Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Playlist, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, Season 1 2022
More by Nervous Nellies
NERVOUS NELLIES – EPISODE 3-3 + PLAYLIST (30/03/22)
The third episode of the third season of Nervous Nellies is here!
NERVOUS NELLIES – EPISODE 3-2 + PLAYLIST (23/03/22)
Did I mention this season of Nervous Nellies has podcasts? Check out episode 2’s here.
NERVOUS NELLIES – EPISODE 3-1 + PLAYLIST (16/03/22)
Nervous Nellies comes back with a vengeance (and episode 1)!