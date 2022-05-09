Sweet 16 – 9/5/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Harvey Sutherland – ‘Boy’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Toro y Moi – ‘MAHAL’

LOCAL TRACKS

Charbel – ‘WAVY’

Srirachi – ‘U Want More Sir?’

Drella – ‘Night Crawls’

Emma Volard – ‘My Desire’

CLAMM – ‘Bit Much

Tessa Thames (ft. The Magpie Swoop) – ‘Diddley Daddy’

POND (ft. Cowboy John) – ‘Hang a Cross on Me’

Phoebe Go – ‘We Don’t Talk’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Chanel Loren – ‘Disappear’

Marlon Williams – ‘My Boy’

Momma – ‘Speeding 72’

Daniel Caesar (ft. BADBADNOTGOOD) – ‘Please Don’t Lean’

Wallace (ft. Close Counters) – ‘Arcade Queen’

Mykki Blanco (ft. Diana Gordon & Sam Buck) – ‘Your Love Was A Gift’

Katy J Pearson – ‘Game Of Cards’

AJ Tracey ‘Reasonable’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

May 9th 2022
