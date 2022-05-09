Sweet 16 – 9/5/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Harvey Sutherland – ‘Boy’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Toro y Moi – ‘MAHAL’
LOCAL TRACKS
Charbel – ‘WAVY’
Srirachi – ‘U Want More Sir?’
Drella – ‘Night Crawls’
Emma Volard – ‘My Desire’
CLAMM – ‘Bit Much
Tessa Thames (ft. The Magpie Swoop) – ‘Diddley Daddy’
POND (ft. Cowboy John) – ‘Hang a Cross on Me’
Phoebe Go – ‘We Don’t Talk’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Chanel Loren – ‘Disappear’
Marlon Williams – ‘My Boy’
Momma – ‘Speeding 72’
Daniel Caesar (ft. BADBADNOTGOOD) – ‘Please Don’t Lean’
Wallace (ft. Close Counters) – ‘Arcade Queen’
Mykki Blanco (ft. Diana Gordon & Sam Buck) – ‘Your Love Was A Gift’
Katy J Pearson – ‘Game Of Cards’
AJ Tracey – ‘Reasonable’
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
