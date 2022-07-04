Sweet 16 – 4/7/22 (NAIDOC Edition)

NAIDOC 2022 EDITION LOCAL FEATURE ALBUMS Miiesha – ‘Smoke & Mirrors’ Maatakitj – ‘Noongar Wonderland’

LOCAL TRACKS

Tasman Keith (ft. Jessica Mauboy) – ‘HEAVEN WITH U‘

RONA. – ‘Feel It To0‘

KANADA THE LOOP – ‘LIFE ON MARS‘

SOLCHILD – ‘Cancer Moon‘

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks (ft. Deline Briscoe) – ‘Muurrbay Tree‘

Mr Rhodes – ‘Fear & Loathing‘

dj pgz – ‘Unknown at Night‘

Electric Fields – ‘Catastrophe‘

Tia Gostelow (Ft. Hope D & Sahara Beck) – ‘VALLEY NIGHTS‘

Lydia Fairhall – ‘Higher‘

The Boy Of Many Colors – ‘Got You‘

King Stingray – ‘Let’s Go‘

Charlie Needs Braces – ‘GuriNgai Girl’

BudJerah- ‘Wash My Sorrows Away‘

Nooky – ‘Run Dingo‘

Thelma Plum – ‘Backseat of My Mind‘

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.