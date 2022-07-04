Sweet 16 – 4/7/22 (NAIDOC Edition)

MIIESHA+Smoke+++Mirrors

NAIDOC 2022 EDITION

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUMS

Miiesha – ‘Smoke & Mirrors’ 

Maatakitj – ‘Noongar Wonderland’
LOCAL TRACKS

Tasman Keith (ft. Jessica Mauboy) – ‘HEAVEN WITH U

RONA. – ‘Feel It To0

KANADA THE LOOP – ‘LIFE ON MARS

SOLCHILD – ‘Cancer Moon

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks (ft. Deline Briscoe) – ‘Muurrbay Tree

Mr Rhodes – ‘Fear & Loathing

dj pgz – ‘Unknown at Night

 Electric Fields – ‘Catastrophe

Tia Gostelow (Ft. Hope D & Sahara Beck) – ‘VALLEY NIGHTS

Lydia Fairhall – ‘Higher

The Boy Of Many Colors – ‘Got You

King Stingray – ‘Let’s Go

Charlie Needs Braces – ‘GuriNgai Girl’

BudJerah- ‘Wash My Sorrows Away

Nooky – ‘Run Dingo

Thelma Plum – ‘Backseat of My Mind

July 4th 2022
