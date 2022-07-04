Sweet 16 – 4/7/22 (NAIDOC Edition)
NAIDOC 2022 EDITION
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUMS
Miiesha – ‘Smoke & Mirrors’
Maatakitj – ‘Noongar Wonderland’
LOCAL TRACKS
Tasman Keith (ft. Jessica Mauboy) – ‘HEAVEN WITH U‘
RONA. – ‘Feel It To0‘
KANADA THE LOOP – ‘LIFE ON MARS‘
SOLCHILD – ‘Cancer Moon‘
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks (ft. Deline Briscoe) – ‘Muurrbay Tree‘
Mr Rhodes – ‘Fear & Loathing‘
dj pgz – ‘Unknown at Night‘
Electric Fields – ‘Catastrophe‘
Tia Gostelow (Ft. Hope D & Sahara Beck) – ‘VALLEY NIGHTS‘
Lydia Fairhall – ‘Higher‘
The Boy Of Many Colors – ‘Got You‘
King Stingray – ‘Let’s Go‘
Charlie Needs Braces – ‘GuriNgai Girl’
BudJerah- ‘Wash My Sorrows Away‘
Nooky – ‘Run Dingo‘
Thelma Plum – ‘Backseat of My Mind‘
