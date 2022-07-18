Sweet Sixteen – 18/7/22

Emma Volard - Deity Album Artwork

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Emma Volard – ‘Deity’ 

Emma Volard - Deity Album Artwork

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Mothica – ‘Nocturnal’
Mothica Nocturnal

LOCAL TRACKS

 Angie Coleman  – ‘Who Are You After Me?’

Ivoris X r.em.edy – ‘Drive Thru’

A.GIRL – ‘The Block’

Paulina – ‘Untouched’

Isabella Manfredi (Ft. PRICIE) – ‘Naive’

Loveboner – ‘Alphabet Male (now THAT’S what I call eggpunk)’

Forest Claudette – ‘Creaming Soda’

Alfalfa – ‘Web of Lies’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Ezra Furman – ‘Lilac and Black’

Daniela Lalita – ‘Tenía Razón’

Sudan Archive – ‘NBPQ (Topless)’

AUGUST 08 (ft. Joji) – ‘What We Used To Be’

Special Interest – ‘Follow Me’

Young Fathers – ‘Geronimo’

Sorry – ‘Let The Lights On’

Courtney Marie Andrews – ‘Loose Future’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

July 18th 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Topics:
Share
On Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport