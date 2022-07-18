Sweet Sixteen – 18/7/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Emma Volard – ‘Deity’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Mothica – ‘Nocturnal’
LOCAL TRACKS
Angie Coleman – ‘Who Are You After Me?’
Ivoris X r.em.edy – ‘Drive Thru’
A.GIRL – ‘The Block’
Paulina – ‘Untouched’
Isabella Manfredi (Ft. PRICIE) – ‘Naive’
Loveboner – ‘Alphabet Male (now THAT’S what I call eggpunk)’
Forest Claudette – ‘Creaming Soda’
Alfalfa – ‘Web of Lies’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Ezra Furman – ‘Lilac and Black’
Daniela Lalita – ‘Tenía Razón’
Sudan Archive – ‘NBPQ (Topless)’
AUGUST 08 (ft. Joji) – ‘What We Used To Be’
Special Interest – ‘Follow Me’
Young Fathers – ‘Geronimo’
Sorry – ‘Let The Lights On’
Courtney Marie Andrews – ‘Loose Future’
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
