Sweet 16 – 1/8/22

palmer

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Ally Palmer – ‘Need You Around’ 

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Steve Lacy – ‘Gemini Rights’

LOCAL TRACKS

Sophiya  – ‘GREEKo FREAKo

Arno Faraji – ‘Gravity

Majak Door – ‘Seeing Red

Agung Mango – ‘RUNAWAY

Budjerah – ‘Ready For The Sky

Katie Thorne – ‘I Hate Your Girlfriend

Sampa The Great – ‘Bona

Ra Ra Riper – ‘SNAP

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

ELIZA – ‘Everywhere I’ll Ever Be

Ashe – ‘Shower With My Clothes On

LYZZA (ft. La Zowi) – ‘Deserve It

Molly Lewis – ‘Miracle Fruit

PVA – ‘Hero Man

The Big Moon – ‘Wide Eyes

Connie Constance – ‘Till The World’s Awake

Wombo – ‘Seven of Cups

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

August 1st 2022
