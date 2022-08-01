Sweet 16 – 1/8/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Ally Palmer – ‘Need You Around’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Steve Lacy – ‘Gemini Rights’
LOCAL TRACKS
Sophiya – ‘GREEKo FREAKo‘
Arno Faraji – ‘Gravity‘
Majak Door – ‘Seeing Red‘
Agung Mango – ‘RUNAWAY‘
Budjerah – ‘Ready For The Sky‘
Katie Thorne – ‘I Hate Your Girlfriend‘
Sampa The Great – ‘Bona‘
Ra Ra Riper – ‘SNAP‘
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
ELIZA – ‘Everywhere I’ll Ever Be‘
Ashe – ‘Shower With My Clothes On‘
LYZZA (ft. La Zowi) – ‘Deserve It‘
Molly Lewis – ‘Miracle Fruit‘
PVA – ‘Hero Man‘
The Big Moon – ‘Wide Eyes‘
Connie Constance – ‘Till The World’s Awake‘
Wombo – ‘Seven of Cups‘
…
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.