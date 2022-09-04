Sweet 16 – 5/9/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM Jade Alice –‘teacups’ INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM Meechy Darko – ‘Gothic Luxury‘

LOCAL TRACKS

Vetta Borne – ‘Say Less’

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – ‘Push’

Yung Shōgun & JUJO – ‘Tell Me’

Isabella Manfredi – ‘Sleepwalking’

Ninajirachi & Raj Mahal – ‘Hidden Land’

Big Scary – ‘Goodbye Earle Street’

The Chats – ‘Paid Late’

Beckah Amani – ‘Waiting On You’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

carina & Bel Cobain – ‘summer air buzz’

Special Interest & Mykki Blanco – ‘Midnight Legend’

Fazerdaze – ‘Break!’

Molly Payton – ‘Do It All the Same’

Shygirl – ‘Nike’

Joji – ‘YUKON (INTERLUDE)’

SOHN – ‘M.I.A’

Ari Lennox – ‘Gummy’

…

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.



SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.

…

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

…