Sweet 16 – 5/9/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Jade Alice –‘teacups’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Meechy Darko – ‘Gothic Luxury
LOCAL TRACKS

Vetta Borne – ‘Say Less’
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – ‘Push’
Yung Shōgun & JUJO – ‘Tell Me’
Isabella Manfredi – ‘Sleepwalking’
Ninajirachi & Raj Mahal – ‘Hidden Land’
Big Scary – ‘Goodbye Earle Street’
The Chats – ‘Paid Late’
Beckah Amani – ‘Waiting On You’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

carina & Bel Cobain – ‘summer air buzz’
Special Interest & Mykki Blanco – ‘Midnight Legend’
Fazerdaze – ‘Break!’
Molly Payton – ‘Do It All the Same’
Shygirl – ‘Nike’
Joji – ‘YUKON (INTERLUDE)’
SOHN – ‘M.I.A’
Ari Lennox – ‘Gummy’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

September 4th 2022
