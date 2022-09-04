Sweet 16 – 5/9/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Jade Alice –‘teacups’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Meechy Darko – ‘Gothic Luxury‘
LOCAL TRACKS
Vetta Borne – ‘Say Less’
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – ‘Push’
Yung Shōgun & JUJO – ‘Tell Me’
Isabella Manfredi – ‘Sleepwalking’
Ninajirachi & Raj Mahal – ‘Hidden Land’
Big Scary – ‘Goodbye Earle Street’
The Chats – ‘Paid Late’
Beckah Amani – ‘Waiting On You’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
carina & Bel Cobain – ‘summer air buzz’
Special Interest & Mykki Blanco – ‘Midnight Legend’
Fazerdaze – ‘Break!’
Molly Payton – ‘Do It All the Same’
Shygirl – ‘Nike’
Joji – ‘YUKON (INTERLUDE)’
SOHN – ‘M.I.A’
Ari Lennox – ‘Gummy’
