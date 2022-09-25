Sweet 16 – 26/9/22

Big Scaery

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Big Scary – Me and You

Big Scaery

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Sampa The Great – ‘As Above, So Below
image

LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

Matahara – ‘Side

Oceanique – ‘Like I’m Living

Loods & Mallgrab – ‘Love Is Real

Emily Lubitz – ‘Begin Again

Way Dynamic – ‘So Familiar

Turpentine Babycino – ‘Write A Song Sound Shit

Jaal – ‘Dark Knight

San Joseph – ‘How To Miss You

LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

Nosaj Thing (Ft. HYUKOAH) – ‘We Are (우리는)

Cammy & Will McClean – ‘Band-Aid

Santigold – ‘Fall First

Greentea Peng – ‘Loose My Mind

Heartworms – ‘Consistent Dedication

Oliver Sim – ‘Confident Man

JessB – ‘Can’t Fake It

Miss Grit – ‘Like You

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

September 25th 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Topics:
Share
2022-23 Strategic PlanOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport