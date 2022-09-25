Sweet 16 – 26/9/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Big Scary – ‘Me and You‘
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Sampa The Great – ‘As Above, So Below‘
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS
Matahara – ‘Side‘
Oceanique – ‘Like I’m Living‘
Loods & Mallgrab – ‘Love Is Real‘
Emily Lubitz – ‘Begin Again‘
Way Dynamic – ‘So Familiar‘
Turpentine Babycino – ‘Write A Song Sound Shit‘
Jaal – ‘Dark Knight‘
San Joseph – ‘How To Miss You‘
Nosaj Thing (Ft. HYUKOAH) – ‘We Are (우리는)‘
Cammy & Will McClean – ‘Band-Aid‘
Santigold – ‘Fall First‘
Greentea Peng – ‘Loose My Mind‘
Heartworms – ‘Consistent Dedication‘
Oliver Sim – ‘Confident Man‘
JessB – ‘Can’t Fake It‘
Miss Grit – ‘Like You‘
