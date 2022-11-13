LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Delivery – ‘Forever Giving Handshakes‘

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Natalia Lafourcade – ‘De todas las flores’

LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

Charlie Needs Braces – ‘Yanoo’

Yibby & chub.e – ‘Syd City’

Grace Cummings – ‘Praise You’

Cry Club – ‘You Still Get To Me’

Josh Dives – ‘Inside Times’

Mvlholland – ‘6ft baby’

Polarize – ‘Something I Said’

OX4ORD & YAAK – ‘PARAMETERS’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS

Molly Payton – ‘Ruins‘

Mount Kimbie & Dom Maker (ft. Choker) – ‘dvd’

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – ‘I Killed Captain Cook’

Anna of the North – ‘Listen’

Julien Chang – ‘Sweet Obsolete’

Rose Gray – ‘Promise Me’

Patrick Watson – ‘Ode to Vivian Rework‘

Eaves Wilder – ‘I Stole Your Jumper’

