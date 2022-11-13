natalia

sweet 16

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Delivery – ‘Forever Giving Handshakes‘ 

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Natalia Lafourcade – ‘De todas las flores’ 

LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

Charlie Needs Braces – ‘Yanoo

Yibby & chub.e – ‘Syd City

Grace Cummings – ‘Praise You’

Cry Club – ‘You Still Get To Me

Josh Dives – ‘Inside Times

Mvlholland – ‘6ft baby

Polarize – ‘Something I Said

OX4ORD & YAAK – ‘PARAMETERS

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS

Molly Payton – ‘Ruins

Mount Kimbie & Dom Maker (ft. Choker) – ‘dvd

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – ‘I Killed Captain Cook

Anna of the North – ‘Listen

Julien Chang – ‘Sweet Obsolete

Rose Gray – ‘Promise Me

Patrick Watson – ‘Ode to Vivian Rework

Eaves Wilder – ‘I Stole Your Jumper

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

November 13th 2022
