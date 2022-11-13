LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Delivery – ‘Forever Giving Handshakes‘
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Natalia Lafourcade – ‘De todas las flores’
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS
Charlie Needs Braces – ‘Yanoo’
Yibby & chub.e – ‘Syd City’
Grace Cummings – ‘Praise You’
Cry Club – ‘You Still Get To Me’
Josh Dives – ‘Inside Times’
Mvlholland – ‘6ft baby’
Polarize – ‘Something I Said’
OX4ORD & YAAK – ‘PARAMETERS’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS
Molly Payton – ‘Ruins‘
Mount Kimbie & Dom Maker (ft. Choker) – ‘dvd’
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – ‘I Killed Captain Cook’
Anna of the North – ‘Listen’
Julien Chang – ‘Sweet Obsolete’
Rose Gray – ‘Promise Me’
Patrick Watson – ‘Ode to Vivian Rework‘
Eaves Wilder – ‘I Stole Your Jumper’
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
For all music submissions please email [email protected]