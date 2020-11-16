12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n

The Great Metal Standoff – Hail To The King vs .5: The Gray Chapter w/Player One

Avenged Sevenfold’s divisive 2013 album Hail To The King steps into battle against Slipknot – .5: The Gray Chapter from 2014. A battle that was suggested by Jason’s guest, Executive Producer of SYN’s flagship gaming show ‘Player One’ for 2020, Connor Matthews. Hear him tell some stories of how both A7X and Slipknot shaped the soundtrack of his high school life. But with diehard fans of both bands in charge. Imran was required to step in as the battle’s official moderator, it being his first proper exploration into arguably the flagbearers of modern metal.

For all things gaming, check out Player One – Mondays 8-10PM on SYN 90.7, DAB+ Digital Radio or online at http://syn.org.au/

Connor Matthews (Player One), Imran Abbas

Jason Evans

November 16th 2020
