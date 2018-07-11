SYN Nation
Aboriginal Community Demolished
THE EDGE: The Aboriginal Community of Mallingbar is a stone throw from Chinatown in Broome and for many years the Shire of Broome has wanted to demolish it. In recent years the community has become what many call a “Shanty Town”. It’s a place where homeless and visiting Aboriginal people camp or stay in the homes that have been described as having “worse than third-world conditions”. The Shire of Broome has now moved to demolish the last few standing homes to make way for a tourist lookout over Roebuck Bay. Local Aboriginal man Ronnie Roe is angry with this decision, saying that the broader Yawuru community was not consulted by Government or community organisations.
Dylan interviewed Ronnie for The Edge.
He’s documenting the demolition in a series of online videos with Ngikalikarra Media.
PHOTO: Ngikalikarra Media
Dylan Storer
July 11th 2018Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: News and Commentary, Politics
Topics: Culture, News
Tags: Aboriginal, Australia, politics, racism, western australia
More by The Edge
Looking After Country: Female Indigenous Rangers
Out on Walmajarri country in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, there is a crack team of Aboriginal women conserving country and passing […]
Strong Opinions at Kimberley Parliamentary Hearing
There were strong voices and opinions from Fitzroy Valley residents at the public parliamentary hearing of the Joint-Select Committee into Constitutional Recognition […]
Reconciliation Week: Australia’s Journey to Reconciliation
Australia, at best, has a complicated history with its first people. Dylan takes a look at our continuing journey towards reconciliation.