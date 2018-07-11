icket to freedom

SYN Nation

Aboriginal Community Demolished

Kenedy Hill Community_0

THE EDGE: The Aboriginal Community of Mallingbar is a stone throw from Chinatown in Broome and for many years the Shire of Broome has wanted to demolish it. In recent years the community has become what many call a “Shanty Town”. It’s a place where homeless and visiting Aboriginal people camp or stay in the homes that have been described as having “worse than third-world conditions”. The Shire of Broome has now moved to demolish the last few standing homes to make way for a tourist lookout over Roebuck Bay. Local Aboriginal man Ronnie Roe is angry with this decision, saying that the broader Yawuru community was not consulted by Government or community organisations.

Dylan interviewed Ronnie for The Edge.

He’s documenting the demolition in a series of online videos with Ngikalikarra Media.

PHOTO: Ngikalikarra Media

Dylan Storer

July 11th 2018
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Edge

Untitled design (1)
icket to freedom
The Edge

Looking After Country: Female Indigenous Rangers

Out on Walmajarri country in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, there is a crack team of Aboriginal women conserving country and passing […]

DSC00081
icket to freedom
The Edge

Strong Opinions at Kimberley Parliamentary Hearing

There were strong voices and opinions from Fitzroy Valley residents at the public parliamentary hearing of the Joint-Select Committee into Constitutional Recognition […]

c8b85fb0-bc56-48a2-98a2-3479dbe9c461
icket to freedom
The Edge

Reconciliation Week: Australia’s Journey to Reconciliation

Australia, at best, has a complicated history with its first people. Dylan takes a look at our continuing journey towards reconciliation.

Related Content

HECS-coins-500x390
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Australians to start paying back HECS debts sooner

home-1

Reconciliation Week: What is the Uluru Statement?

Live Export Debate
icket to freedom
The Edge

Labor Pledges Live Sheep Export Ban - What About Cattle?