Loud & Queer: Accidentally queer TV and cinema

On 2021’s first episode of Loud & Queer, Laura and Elizabeth talk all things “accidentally” queer on screen, from the gay ship “Merthur” on BBC’s Merlin, to the sapphic undertones of the 1991 feminist class, Thelma and Louise. Also featuring an LGBT+ news update and our class ‘Froth or Not’, this episode is the perfect way to round out your week.

Contributors

Presenters: Laura Green and Elizabeth Busch
Producer: Laura Green
Music: Sammy Perryman

February 7th 2021
