Loud & Queer: Accidentally queer TV and cinema
On 2021’s first episode of Loud & Queer, Laura and Elizabeth talk all things “accidentally” queer on screen, from the gay ship “Merthur” on BBC’s Merlin, to the sapphic undertones of the 1991 feminist class, Thelma and Louise. Also featuring an LGBT+ news update and our class ‘Froth or Not’, this episode is the perfect way to round out your week.
Contributors
Presenters: Laura Green and Elizabeth Busch
Producer: Laura Green
Music: Sammy Perryman
