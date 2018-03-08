AC/DC legend Bon Scott immortalised in laneway statue

By Jayden Forster

AC/DC has a Melbourne laneway named in their honour. Now, former lead singer Bon Scott has been immortalised in concrete, with a permanent sculpture erected at the popular CBD location.

James Young, owner of the city’s famed Cherry Bar, teamed up with local street artist Mike Makatron to create the unique art piece which was unveiled to the public on March 6.

The sculpture, which took six days to put together, is three metres-high and two metres-wide and protrudes 15cm out of the Cherry brick wall on AC/DC Lane.

Makatron, a painter of murals and canvas with experience in small installations, said this is the first time he’s worked on such a large piece.

“I’ve painted the laneway annually for about five years now – always a varied interpretation of the theme of music and it’s an honour to add a permanent 3D element that pays tribute to a great Australian rock and roll band and its lead singer Bon Scott, but also to music in general,” he said.

The sculpture is part of the Victorian Government’s ‘Rockin’ The Laneways’ Initiative and is the brainchild of Cherry owner Young.

Scott was AC/DC’s lead singer from 1974 until his death in 1980. He was rated as number one in a list of the ‘100 Greatest Frontmen of All Time’ ahead of Freddie Mercury and Robert Plant.

The Scottish-born singer migrated to Australia and grew up at Sunshine in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

AC/DC shot the video clip for their insert hit ‘It’s A Long Way to The Top’ at Swanston Street on the back of a flat-bed truck.