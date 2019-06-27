Standoff Podcast Logo

SYN Podcasts

Episode 3: AC/DC vs MOTORHEAD

Standoff 3 Logo
Listen to Episode

On this episode of ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, it’s good old fashioned Rock n’ Roll with AC/DC most recognised and best-selling album ‘Back in Black’ up against Motorhead’s most successful record ‘Ace of Spades’. Both bands and there respective albums are considered as traditional rock n’ roll albums, but they also can claim to be some of the biggest influences on the metal bands we know & love today. For this, Jason has brought along fellow SYN music podcaster Stefan Bradley of podcast ‘Rock Capital’ to join in on the chat and break down which one of these two influential albums left the bigger lasting impact.

Guests

Stefan Bradley

Contributors

Jason Evans

June 27th 2019
Read more by Jason Evans
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Great Metal Standoff

Puppetz v Rust
Standoff Podcast Logo
The Great Metal Standoff

Episode 1: Metallica vs Megadeth

In the very first edition of ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, Jason has kicked things off by attempting to settle the 30+ year […]

Related Content

tone youth rollin on pink background
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Tone Youth - Rollin'

keepsake

Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 23/6/19

Wordpress Banners
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: AURORA - Daydreamer