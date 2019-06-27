SYN Podcasts
Episode 3: AC/DC vs MOTORHEAD
On this episode of ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, it’s good old fashioned Rock n’ Roll with AC/DC most recognised and best-selling album ‘Back in Black’ up against Motorhead’s most successful record ‘Ace of Spades’. Both bands and there respective albums are considered as traditional rock n’ roll albums, but they also can claim to be some of the biggest influences on the metal bands we know & love today. For this, Jason has brought along fellow SYN music podcaster Stefan Bradley of podcast ‘Rock Capital’ to join in on the chat and break down which one of these two influential albums left the bigger lasting impact.
Guests
Stefan Bradley
Contributors
Jason Evans
Jason Evans
June 27th 2019Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: ac/dc, Heavy Metal, Motörhead, Music, podcast, Rock Music
More by The Great Metal Standoff
Episode 1: Metallica vs Megadeth
In the very first edition of ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, Jason has kicked things off by attempting to settle the 30+ year […]