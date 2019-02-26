SYN 90.7
ACT Commits to Further Pill-Testing Trials at Festivals
The ACT has just committed to a second pill-testing trial, but not everyone agrees that this is the best approach to harm minimisation at music festivals.
Ashleigh Barraclough spoke to Students for Sensible Drug Policy Communications Manager Tim Fraser and Liberal ACT legislative assembly member Jeremy Hanson about what they think.
Guests
Students for Sensible Drug Policy Communications Manager Tim Fraser and Liberal ACT legislative assembly member Jeremy Hanson
Contributors
Ashleigh Barraclough
Panorama
February 26th 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Interview, Local News, News, Politics
Topics: Community, Education, News, Pop Culture
Tags: ACT government, Ashleigh Barraclough, music festivals, News, pill testing, politics
More by Panorama
The Climate Solutions Fund: is it the solution, or part of the problem?
The Government has announced a new suite of climate policies, including the newly rebranded Climate Solutions Fund, to tackle one of the […]
Is Victoria’s recycling management system in need of reform?
Councils across Victoria are being forced to dump their recycling in landfill after the closure of several of the state’s largest recycling […]
Should Australia Do More To Tackle Corruption?
While government corruption seems to be growing and stealing headlines across Australia, questions around our ability to tackle things effectively are also getting […]