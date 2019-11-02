folking sic acoustic

Rachel Baiman chats about her latest EP Thanksgiving and current Aus tour!

Rachel Baiman on Folking Sic Acoustic

Rachel Baiman found the time inbetween recording new music AND her nation wide Aus tour to join us on the show! We talked about the latest EP Thanksgiving, her co-founded musician lead organisation Folk Fights Back and her current Australian tour. You can catch Rachel in Melbourne on Nov 7th at The Toff In Town. Catch up on the interview below!

Alicia Annabel

November 2nd 2019
