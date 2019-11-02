Rachel Baiman found the time inbetween recording new music AND her nation wide Aus tour to join us on the show! We talked about the latest EP Thanksgiving, her co-founded musician lead organisation Folk Fights Back and her current Australian tour. You can catch Rachel in Melbourne on Nov 7th at The Toff In Town. Catch up on the interview below!

To never miss a weekly playlist, you can follow Folking Sic Acoustic on Facebook & Instagram







