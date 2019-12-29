On Air
Aimee Smith – Games Voice Actress – Interview
Player One’s interview with the talented Aimee Smith who joins Connor, George and Stefan to discuss her career progression, day to day life as a Voice Actress and awesome tips and tricks for those wanting to break into the industry.
Aired 18 November 2019.
Onmy Link:
https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/aimee-smith-interview-player-one-s04e07?fbclid=IwAR0-i_TB8Lou1TYPeRJ9MsY6_KHvow8Y8pE9mi-j2GjCnfUZPSFAXB5sjeg
