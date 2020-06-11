Album review: 22​:​55 – Alnitak_Kid

A good confident, optimistic, friendly, and comforting instrumental to go through when listening.Recommend listen to this all at night.

An experimental beats hip hop instrumental lofi album from Adelaide. Give a listen for the odd, strange, and weird sounds and music throughout this album give this album for general Terry, strange and odd feeling the album produces.lot of fun to listen to especially when album or with people if looking for a reaction.

“Sometimes things happen unconsciously. It just manifests in front of you and everything comes together on its own terms. I went into 22:55 just wanting to make music without drums and the rest came from some other source.”Say on Alnitak kid Bandcamp account.

Song recommendations: you’re here for MB, red at night, free activity.

credits

released August 12, 2019 Channeled by Alnitak Kid

Mastered by Andrew McHugh

Design by Cuttlefish.gif

Link to Album:

https://alnitak-kid.bandcamp.com/album/22-55?fbclid=IwAR2WWdZxEvyt8l-U_SgBZBUSwqZQ1cRNphL3Ny9kVHPYdtUE9SCs9nnT1Lc

Reviewer:Jitan Chander