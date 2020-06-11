ALBUM REVIEW : Assorted loops Vol 2 – FLYTRAMP

Assorted loops Vol 2 by FLYTRAMP.A beat album to feel good to feel the mood of Hip Hop goodness from within the Album.

Assorted loops Vol 2 by FLYTRAMP is a Hip Hop and rap instrumental album from Melbourne. An album to listen to feel relaxed too. An album to listen to when studying. An album to listen to when doing house chores. An album to listen to when on a train. An album to listen to for the sake of listening to music. Anyone who listens to J Dilla, MF DOOM, Madlib, Freddie Gibbs, Peanut Butter Wolf, So. Crates, Ra Ra Raj, Skomes, and Bonnaz are going to be satisfied with the beats on this album as they on A level and feel/mood with the above-mentioned musicians. The album is under twenty minutes it’s quick and easy to listen for anyone who’s seeking quick music to listen to in the music genre of Hip Hop. An album to listen to anyone who listens to hip hop especially 90’s Hip Hop. Give a listen it’s an inspirational and joyful Album.

Personal selections to listen to on this album Wee-Bey, L, P, and S.

Listen to Album here:

https://flytramp.bandcamp.com/album/assorted-loops-vol-2-3

Review by Jitan Chander.