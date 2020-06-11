Album Review: COME FLY WITH ME (THE WRAPTAPE) – S I L E N T J A Y

A Soulful Hip Hop album to get lazy and feel good about it at the same time. Giving listeners a rich amount of Hip Hop goodness and feels.

A funk beats experimental hip hop jazz-soul album from Melbourne. COME FLY WITH ME (THE WRAPTAPE) – S I L E N T J A Y is an album showing listeners what and how flavourful the Hip Hop scene in Melbourne from great funky instrumental to great dancing to the feeling to get you moving.

The album gives the listeners into the world of silentljay and his unique soulful production music-making style. Silentjay is a multi-instrumentalist giving listeners all his skill and displaying his hard work and good working abilities.

Rnb and Boogie funk is healthy strong on this album. An album to feel optimistic about. An album is full of confident sounds. An album with friendly feelings. An album to feel good to listen when possible to listen to. Saw S I L E N T J A Y perform live with Jace XL the performance, singing and feeling from the performance is surprisingly impressive and notable.

Personal song selections: ICEMAN (2 NICE MAN) WITH WOOSHIE , HOT SAUCE (LOST BROKEN BITS) THE GLYDE (BUMP N BOUNCE), MUGGSY (CHILDISH) , THE BIG TICKET (LOST BEATS FROM JAPAN), ADMIRAL (LOST BEATS FROM JAPAN),

“ALL TRACKS PRODUCED, RECORDED, MIXED AND PERFORMED BY:

NAP KING COLEMPC 2000XL, SP 303, SP 404, CASIO CZ1, OBERHEIM MATRIX 6, ROLAND 6H-101, YAMAHA MOTIF 8WITH:

GABRIEL BRILLANTES – TRACK 03

DYLAN MICHEL – TRACK 06, 16, 17, 27

JAMIL ZACHARIA – TRACK 28MASTERED BY: GABRIEL BRILLANTESARTWORK BY: NAP KING COLE

released September 14, 2016″ Says on S I L E N T J A Y Bandcamp account

Listen to the album here:

https://napkingcole.bandcamp.com/album/come-fly-with-me-the-wraptape

Link to video for THE GLYDE – S I L E N T J A Y

Reviewer:Jitan Chander