ALBUM REVIEW: KINGS KROSS – SLAPPED

Slapped is an EP from the RnB and pop music duo is known as Kings Kross.To anyone who is a listener of the New school of Hip Hop, Rnb, and Pop music such as Tory Lanes, The Weekend, and Chris Brown to name some names in the genre. Feel free to give Slapped from the duo Kings Kross a listen and feel the good feelings and positive feelings within the songs on this album. The Album is a good reflection of the more Pop side and area of the Hip Hop scene in Melbourne giving the listeners their fast rapping, rhyming, beat making, and singing abilities. The Duo is showing the listeners what to expect in the Melbourne music scene in the genre of pop, hip hop, and Rnb. Give this EP a listen for the nice drum patterns and Patterns, singing, rapping, and generally feels of the genre. If a fan of new school American rappers such Lil mosey give this a listen as they have some similarities. Feel free to listen to any other releases from this music group as they do not let down in their area of music. Song recommendations: Cool runnings (feat.Sire), Good Feeling, Pick it up, MexiKings.

Spotify Link:

Youtube Link to Kings Kross – Cool Runnings :

Reviewer: Jitan Chander.