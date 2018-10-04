Aldi recalls popular kettle due to ‘risk of scalding’

Aldi is the latest store to issue a recall for a common household product amid safety concerns.

The discount supermarket chain is recalling their Tempo Stirling 1.7L electric kettle as “the handle may become loose or separate from the body of the kettle” causing a “risk of scalding”.

The kettle was sold at Aldi stores nationwide between March 22, 2017 and June 13, 2018, according to a recall notice on the ACCC website.

Models of the kettle included in the recall have a price look-up number (found underneath the base) of 58848, 60039, 60040, 60041, 56361, 56362, 56363, 58091, 58092 or 58093.

Consumers who have an affected model in their home or business are advised to stop using the product immediately and return it to any Aldi store for a full refund.

Image Credit: Aldi Corporate.