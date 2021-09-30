The Great Metal Standoff – Alice In Chains vs Alter Bridge

These two albums link together more than you might think. Alice In Chains – Black Gives Way To Blue, the first album since the death of front man, Layne Staley and the studio introduction of William DuVall will collide with the debut Alter Bridge album, One Day Remains, a band born from the break up of Creed and the album that brought the emphatic first step for one of the biggest stalwarts of rock n’ roll today with Myles Kennedy behind the mic and a real reinvigorated sound for the ex-Creed bandmates. Jason, Imran and Jacob get together to pick these two albums apart, and are primed to celebrate great music, and get involved in some hotly contested debate.

Since Jacob’s last appearence on the show, he’s gone onto becoming Executive Producer for SYN’s flagship gaming show ‘Player One’.

