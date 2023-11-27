SYN brings live and local music to the ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX

SYN is back in the ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX this Wednesday, 29 November from 7:30 a.m. We’re so back – giving local music a lift and bringing you artists from around Melbourne/Naarm.

Hosts Owen and Marzi will soundtrack your morning with Victorian acts and bring you candid conversations from the Arts Centre Melbourne. You’ll hear live and local performances from Naarm/Melbourne artists Mathilde Anne and Chey Jordan. Plus, Jewel Owusu debuts her single ‘outside’ exclusively in the ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX.

Before SYN’s broadcast, Crystal Nicholas has more on some other fresh local song selections we’ll be bringing you.

PHOEBE GO – Something You Were Trying: Kicking off the Soundbox Special is Phoebe Go, the solo project of Australian alt-pop singer/songwriter Phoebe Lou. Her new single “Something You Were Trying” is a heartfelt acoustic number exploring themes of longing and second guessing feelings.

PANIA – PLAYLIST (ROCK DA BOAT): From the sophomore EP of eclectic R&B artist PANIA is “PLAYLIST (ROCK DA BOAT)”’. Drawing influence from Aaliyah’s ‘Rock The Boat’, this number incorporates addictive low synths and rhythmic percussion to create the perfect electronic dance soundscape.

RADIO FREE ALICE – Waste of Space: Described as riffing on ‘all your favourite bits from all your favourite alt-rock bands’, the new track from Radio Free Alice’s debut self-titled EP is a danceable indie rock hit with echoes of 80’s icons such as Talking Heads and The Cure.

MEGHNA – 2045: Meghna’s “2045” delves into the essence of time and the realisation that its preciousness often eludes the young. Amidst existential musings, the track captivates with trap-infused beats, vibrant synths and the allure of Meghna’s confident vocals, offering a unique listening experience.

EAGLEMONT – Girls Darts Panic Attacks: “Girls Darts Panic Attacks,” the latest single from Eaglemont, Bridg Jessop’s Indie Pop Rock solo project, is an evocative track that tugs at the heartstrings. With lyrics to belt out, this track invites you to immerse yourself in its embrace with powerful guitar and entrancing vocals.

KEE’AHN – catch the night: Kee’ahn’s “Catch the Night,” co-written and produced by Alice Ivy, is a soulful journey that will have you swaying in no time. The track showcases catchy piano jabs, soaring strings, and dopamine-filled drops, with funky horns and vibrant pop melodies.

YNG MARTYR – Where We Started: Wiradjuri artist YNG Martyr’s “Where We Started” is a stripped-back, acoustic driven number from the 2023 album “Lovesick”. This track perfectly encapsulates his creativity and versatility through a unique blend of pop and rap influences.

FRANJAPAN – Showtime: From the EP “Learning Futures” is Franjapan’s “Showtime”. This upbeat track is carried by its bouncy guitar which will have you dancing along. Right from the count in, you’re in for a good time.

GUT HEALTH – Uh Oh: Gut Health’s “Uh Oh” blends post-punk and dance punk with sick riffs. The lyrics serve as a personal reminder that judgments based on appearances aren’t a reflection of you, adding depth to this energetic track.

JUPITA, BBSANII, BBSOFII – Oye Oye: Closing our broadcast is “Oye Oye” from JUPiTA, bbsanii and bbsofii, an innovative track encapsulating modern dancefloor sounds and rhythms, elevated by ethereal vocals and strong drums. It’s a mesmerising piece which will have you in a trance.

Hear all our local selections on our Spotify playlist, then catch SYN live in person at the Arts Centre – or tune in from anywhere on the go on 90.7 FM, digital radio and online. It all starts from 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 29 November at the Arts Centre Melbourne.

ALWAYS LIVE are proud SYN supporters. Head to alwayslive.com.au to check out the schedule and explore the extended ALWAYS LIVE program.