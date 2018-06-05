Amelia Moseley celebrates 50 years of ‘Behind the News’

ABC presenter Amelia Moseley joined us on Get Cereal on Monday to chat about 50 years of Behind the News (BTN).

Amelia grew up watching BTN and has been a reporter and presenter on the children’s news program for the last four years.

The ABC will celebrate the milestone birthday tonight, airing a special documentary and a Kids Q&A. ABC Adelaide, where BTN is filmed, will also host a party for media and former BTN presenters.

Amelia said she was hoping to meet former presenter Tania Nugent at the party.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview.



50 years of BTN airs tonight at 6pm on ABC and ABC ME, followed by a Kids Q&A from 6:30pm.

Image Credit: Nicholas Maher, BTN.