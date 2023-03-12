amplify

AMPLIFY – 11/03/2023

Amplify – 10AM-12PM, Saturday 11 March

Tia Gostelow – Spring to life
JaZZela – Tuesday
The Aces – Always Get This Way
Kofi – Mine (Ft. Bolsen)
Kali Uchis – Fantasy (Ft. Don Toliver)
Chymes – My Own Worst Enemy
Miramar – Desensitised
Mxmtoon – Plastic Pony
High Tropics – Girlfriend
Adalita – Savage Heart
The Vanns – Haunted
Commoner – Home
Portair – Learning How To Die
Valis Alps – Higher Than This
Le Shiv – Trouble
Nora – Nicotine
Bones and Jones – I’ve Got A Voice
Velvet Trip – Moving On
Michal Leah – Pretending
Maple Glider – You’re Still The One
Tate McRae – She’s All I Wanna Be
Johnny Orlando – Someone Will Love You Better
Rosé – Hard To Love
Olivia Rodrigo – Deja Vu
Sabrina Carpenter – Nonsense

March 12th 2023
