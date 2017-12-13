Lucy and Jake reunite for their final ever Amplify show, and radio’s Luke & Lewis drop by for a chat! The pair discuss how they met, give their advice for ATAR day, and try a round of trivia with the help of ‘Radio’ Mike, taking a break from being sat in the corner of the SYN studio.

As always, you can grab the playlist and podcast below. Our thanks to our producers, Thomas & Vincia, for letting us take over for one final time. One of them must have posted this tweet; we promise it wasn’t us.

AMPLIFY ROYALTY 😍😍😍 https://t.co/VbbinrIWts — Amplify on SYN 90.7 (@AmplifySYN) December 12, 2017

A special thanks too goes out to Luke and Lewis – catch them on air at Triple M Modern Digital, follow them on Facebook or grab their podcast on iTunes.

PLAYLIST

Better – Mallrat Do What You Want – The Presets Supercut – Lorde Life Goes On – E^ST Fool’s Gold – Jack River Houdini – Foster The People Good Night – Reece Mastin (x2)

PODCAST

