SYN 90.7
Full Show | Wednesday, December 13th, 2017
Lucy and Jake reunite for their final ever Amplify show, and radio’s Luke & Lewis drop by for a chat! The pair discuss how they met, give their advice for ATAR day, and try a round of trivia with the help of ‘Radio’ Mike, taking a break from being sat in the corner of the SYN studio.
As always, you can grab the playlist and podcast below. Our thanks to our producers, Thomas & Vincia, for letting us take over for one final time. One of them must have posted this tweet; we promise it wasn’t us.
A special thanks too goes out to Luke and Lewis – catch them on air at Triple M Modern Digital, follow them on Facebook or grab their podcast on iTunes.
PLAYLIST
- Better – Mallrat
- Do What You Want – The Presets
- Supercut – Lorde
- Life Goes On – E^ST
- Fool’s Gold – Jack River
- Houdini – Foster The People
- Good Night – Reece Mastin (x2)
PODCAST
Jake Stevens
December 13th 2017Read more by Jake Stevens
