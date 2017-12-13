amplify20logo-1.jpg

SYN 90.7

Full Show | Wednesday, December 13th, 2017

Amplify-20170713-Confetti-576p

Lucy and Jake reunite for their final ever Amplify show, and radio’s Luke & Lewis drop by for a chat! The pair discuss how they met, give their advice for ATAR day, and try a round of trivia with the help of ‘Radio’ Mike, taking a break from being sat in the corner of the SYN studio.

As always, you can grab the playlist and podcast below. Our thanks to our producers, Thomas & Vincia, for letting us take over for one final time. One of them must have posted this tweet; we promise it wasn’t us.

A special thanks too goes out to Luke and Lewis – catch them on air at Triple M Modern Digital, follow them on Facebook or grab their podcast on iTunes.

PLAYLIST

  1. Better – Mallrat
  2. Do What You Want – The Presets
  3. Supercut – Lorde
  4. Life Goes On – E^ST
  5. Fool’s Gold – Jack River
  6. Houdini – Foster The People
  7. Good Night – Reece Mastin (x2)

PODCAST

Jake Stevens

December 13th 2017
