MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

Wow! What an ambitious battle this is.

A wild, dark, dingy, noisy adventure sees Faith No More’s anti-Epic album Angel Dust go one-on-one with industrial innovator, Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral. Jason wanted Imran on for his 7th ‘Standoff to break down what makes these ear-catching soundscapes so great. And joining them is their first non-music guest, the man behind internet pro wrestling’s long running video series, Botchamania, Maffew Gregg. Maffew dialed in from Newcastle upon Tyne, England for a rare non-wrestling centred podcast to debate Imran and share the reasons why these albums are held so close to his heart. Plus, which one does he regard as one of his favourite albums ever?

CONTENT WARNING: This podcast discusses sensitive topics such as mental health, rape and suicide. Which may be distressing to some listeners. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available for support at:

Lifeline – 13 11 14

BeyondBlue – 1300 22 4636

Kids Helpline – 1800 55 1800

Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service – 1800 737 732

*Listen at own discretion or with given parental guidance.

Follow Maffew and Botchamania on YouTube (if the channel hasn’t been taken down, again), Twitter, Facebook and Twitch

Hear him every Friday on the Cultaholic Wrestling Podcast on Cultaholic

And his blogs on Scott’s Blog of Doom.

Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

EDITOR’S NOTE: Jason’s audio was recorded in a different recording space to his usual, and didn’t turn out as well as anticipated and had no backup source. Apologies in advance, this will be fixed in future podcasts.