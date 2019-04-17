Anthony Callea tells us why he always performs with a sparkly mic

Anthony Callea joined us on Celebrity Stuff on Sunday arvo to chat about his upcoming ‘Unplugged and Unfiltered Tour’.

Jayden asked him why he always performs with a special, sparkly mic.

He and Viv also asked him about touring with Celine Dion and what he really thinks of Dave Hughes’ solution to his little clothing problem.

Hit PLAY below to listen to the full interview!

Anthony Callea’s ‘Unplugged and Unfiltered Tour’ kicks off on May 18 at The Palms at Crown before dates throughout regional Victoria. Tickets at anthonycallea.com.

Image Credit: Supplied.