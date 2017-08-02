Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Anthony Scaramucci is out of the White House after just ten days

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been fired just ten days into the job. Reporter Hannah Tpot takes a look at why it happened and what the future of the administration looks like.

 

Jordan Fennell

August 2nd 2017
