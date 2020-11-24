On Air
APN – INTERVIEW WITH JAY OOI
Nicole and Xenia from APN spoke to Jay Ooi about his new season release of the podcast, Shoes Off. Each episode of Shoes Off is wonderfully produced and well researched, focusing on topics and issues related to the Aussie Asian experience.
You can listen to the full interview here:
For more information on Shoes Off:
Website: https://www.shoesoff.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoesOffAu
Twitter: @ShoesOffPodcast
Instagram: @shoesoffau
Season 3 of Shoes Off is now available and you can listen to the podcast on Spotify & Apple Podcasts.
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.
Follow Asian Pop Nation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation
Guests
Jay Ooi
Contributors
Nicole de Souza & Xenia Sanut.
More by Asian Pop Nation
ASIAN POP NATION + CISA & INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
This year hasn’t been the best of years, especially for international students. We had the pleasure of chatting with Belle Lim, who […]
ASIAN POP NATION – PRIDE MONTH EPISODE + INTERVIEW WITH MARGOT TANJUTCO & HIEN PHAM
This week on Asian Pop Nation we featured a bunch of LGBTQ+ Asian artists on the playlist and Asian artists who support […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 (05/05/20) + INTERVIEW WITH SHERRY XU
If you missed our show then check it out here. This week on Asian Pop Nation we talk about Golden Week in […]