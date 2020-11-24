asianpopnationbanner

APN – INTERVIEW WITH JAY OOI

Nicole and Xenia from APN spoke to Jay Ooi about his new season release of the podcast, Shoes Off. Each episode of Shoes Off is wonderfully produced and well researched, focusing on topics and issues related to the Aussie Asian experience.

You can listen to the full interview here:

For more information on Shoes Off:

Website: https://www.shoesoff.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoesOffAu
Twitter: @ShoesOffPodcast
Instagram: @shoesoffau

Season 3 of Shoes Off is now available and you can listen to the podcast on Spotify & Apple Podcasts.

 

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Guests

Jay Ooi

Contributors

Nicole de Souza & Xenia Sanut.

November 24th 2020
