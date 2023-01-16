Appointment of incoming General Manager – Ruby Smith

The SYN Media Board is delighted to announce that Ruby Smith has been appointed as the organisation’s new General Manager.

Ruby will officially commence in the position on Monday 16 January 2023, transitioning from her current role of Social Enterprise Manager.

Ruby has been a SYN member since 2019, hosting and producing numerous shows before working as a casual Educational Trainer & Producer within SYN Media Learning. In August of 2021 Ruby took on her current role of Social Enterprise Manager, launching SYN Productions and supporting the SYN Media Learning team in the return to on-campus learning. Ruby is a passionate advocate for youth engagement and employment in the Australian media, and strongly believes in SYN’s mission to support and uplift young people authentically.

SYN President, Nic Zoumboulis said of Ruby’s appointment “The SYN Board is delighted to announce Ruby’s appointment to the General Manager position. With the combination of Ruby’s skills and experience, alongside her passion, dedication and commitment to SYN, we have every confidence in her ability to successfully lead the organisation into our next exciting chapter.”

“The organisation (like many) has faced significant challenge over the past three years, however with a new Strategic Plan and ambitious vision for the coming years, it’s a great time for Ruby to step in and make her mark at a pivotal time for SYN.” – Nic Zoumboulis, Board President

Ruby was appointed following an extensive recruitment process late in 2022. The selection panel, which included Board members and external advisors, were incredibly impressed with the calibre of applications, which they feel is a positive reflection of the reputation and quality of the SYN community.

“I have been unbelievably lucky to find a second home in SYN, and to now be blessed with the opportunity to lead us into our 20th year of broadcasting. I could not be more proud of SYN and its message of youth empowerment and I aim to continue that legacy by keeping SYN unique, independent, and genuinely reflective of the experiences of young people.

The return from the pandemic has been challenging, but with an incredible team and community supporting us, I have no doubt that our 20th year of broadcasting will be our best yet.” – Ruby Smith, General Manager

Ruby’s appointment follows the decision of the previous General Manager Evrim Şen’s decision to step down after an incredible nearly three years in the position following a long history with SYN. Evrim will be supporting Ruby in her transition into the role over the coming month.

Evrim shared “Moving from volunteer to leadership team member to trainer and now manager! She carries SYN’s radical and passionate spirit and I couldn’t be more excited to have a young person leading the executive position at SYN again, for the first time in five years! I have complete faith in her and the team to write the next stage of SYN’s history.”

The SYN Board would like to thank all of SYN’s incredible staff and volunteers for their professionalism during this transition. Congratulations Ruby!

