Archibald Prize interview with Bridgette McNab

Presented annually by the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the Archibald Prize is Australia’s highest honour for portraiture. One of this year’s 51 finalists is Bridgette McNab, whose entry is an oil painting of fashion designer Karla Špetić (pictured above).

In this segment of Art Smitten, Bridgette chats with Liam, Monisha and Christian about her upbringing in regional Australia, how she came to pursue a career in art and why she chose Karla as her subject.

Bridgette’s portrait of Karla, and many other Archibald entries, are currently on display at the TarraWarra Museum of Art in Healesville. For more information, head to the official TarraWarra website.

Segment originally aired Wednesday, September 25th. Produced and edited by Christian Tsoutsouvas.